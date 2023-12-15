The Environment Protection and Development Authority in Ras Al Khaimah announced the removal of 88 illegal apiaries in four different locations in the Shawka area in the south of the emirate, as part of a surprise joint campaign with the Department of Public Services, based on a careful assessment of the impact of illegal apiaries on the environment and the local community.

The campaigns are considered part of the ongoing efforts to preserve biodiversity and combat challenges that may hinder the safety of the environment. The campaign also aims to preserve natural resources and protect the environment. The concerned authorities have identified illegal apiaries based on several environmental standards, as random, unlicensed activities are not permitted. Which may harm the feeding range of bee populations.

The Director General of the Environment Protection and Development Authority, Dr. Saif Al-Ghais, said that the campaigns come within the framework of the Authority’s strategy to achieve a balance between meeting the needs of society and preserving the environment, and the Authority’s continued commitment to taking the necessary measures to confront environmental challenges and enhance awareness among the local community of the importance of preserving the environment and contributing to Building a healthy and sustainable future.

The Environment Protection and Development Authority recently announced mechanisms and conditions for beekeeping, honey production, and the establishment of apiaries, in order to preserve the national natural wealth and biodiversity, and to protect local bees and other “honey bee” pests, in addition to regulating the profession and eliminating harmful and unwanted species of bees. To protect the “Emirati honey” production activity, and to preserve the rights and gains of specialized professionals within the honey production areas.

Under the new conditions, everyone who practices beekeeping and sells honey and its derivatives within the emirate must be licensed by the Authority, and beekeepers, honey producers, and apiary owners must register their apiaries and facilities for this vital productive and economic activity, and all “apiaries” in the various regions of the emirate must be subject to For periodic inspection by the Authority.

The Authority obligated beekeepers to register all apiaries and honey bee colonies with the Authority using the “Apiary Registration Form,” which is filled out upon the initial inspection of the apiary or facility. Upon approval of the application, the Authority issues to the beekeeper a “Beekeeping Registration Certificate,” and the certificate must be renewed annually before the expiry date. Expiration date.

The conditions required that each site adhere to the number of apiaries authorized for its owner, in light of the area in which the apiaries are located, provided that the Authority determines the number of apiaries allowed in each specific region or geographical spot, according to the conditions and data in the living environment of the bees, and the Authority stipulated that the apiary be organized by a reasonable mechanism. It allows inspectors to access it, and also stipulates the availability of hives that can be transported by the apiary owners. The authority sets inspection dates for the apiaries at intervals according to specific data to detect honey bee pests and unwanted bee species with the aim of inspecting honey bee colonies and the availability of legal, environmental and regulatory standards in them and approving them.