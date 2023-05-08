Tamaulipas.- Agents of the state guardof the Secretary of Public Security of Tamaulipaslocated and secured a container with diesel that presented drain and with it a risk of burst.

In a statement, the Secretary of Public Security of Tamaulipas reported that said container I was for the Matamoros-Victoria highway.

It is detailed that when carrying out security tours, the state agents they saw in the mentioned point a container almost full of diesel (approximately 80 thousand liters), “same as it is spilling.”

The presence of staff was requested Mexican oil (Pemex) to control the leak and transfer the fuel to another safer container and take it to where it belongs.