A very rare pink diamond, “the rarest of the rare”will be listed by Sotheby’s at an auction to be held in June in New York. The estimated value is 35 million dollars. This gemstone from 10.57 carats “free from impurities”, extracted in 2019 from a mine in Botswana with a gross weight of 23.78 carats, will be sold precisely on June 8th. Sotheby’s, the auction house owned by the French, Moroccan and Israeli tycoon Patrick Drahi, explained that the auction for this “Eternal Pink” will be held during a special jewelry sale week.

Pink diamond, Eternal Pink “rarest of the rare”

“It is the rarest of the rare diamonds, it cannot be compared to any other,” enthused Alexander Eblen, head of jewelry sales for Sotheby’s. “It has the highest value per carat of any gemstone on the market,” he added. In a booming auction market in New York, the auction houses Sotheby’s, Christie’s or Philips are focusing heavily on sectors other than painting and sculpture, such as jewelry or clothing. Sotheby’s believes that this diamond – among the most sought after by investors – is “much rarer than a Magritte or Warhol painting”for its purity and perfection. The current historical record for the sale price of a pink diamond is 71.2 million dollars and was reached in Hong Kong in 2017.

