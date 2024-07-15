Rare mushroom “little delicatula” found in Novosibirsk

A resident of Novosibirsk accidentally found a rare mushroom. The corresponding material is published by a local portal “Sib.fm”.

We are talking about a mushroom called “Little Delicatula”, a photo of which was published on social networks by a Russian woman. It is known that this is a type of small mushroom that actively develops during the rainy season on rotting wood, fallen trees and stumps of various species. Sometimes it can be seen on mossy bark at the base of living tree trunks.

It is noted that the mushroom cap does not exceed 1.5 centimeters in diameter, has the shape of a jellyfish or umbrella. At the same time, the color of “Delicatula” is white and translucent.

