Of course, this can only be one car: the unsurpassed Mercedes R 63 AMG.

If Mercedes is a star at something, it is in filling niches. From a six-wheeled pick-up to a compact four-door coupé and from a supercar without a windshield to a three-door MPV: you can’t imagine it without Mercedes having delivered it at some point. Take the R-class, for example, which was a cross between a station wagon and an MPV.

The R-class was already a special case, but Mercedes decided that there was also a market for a sporty variant of this station wagon/MPV/crossover. Why? Nobody knows, but in 2006 there was the Mercedes R 63 AMG, with the well-known 6.2 V8 and 510 hp.

The R 63 sold – of course – for no meter and after a year Mercedes pulled the plug again. This makes it one of the rarest AMGs. It seems that in total only about 200 were built. That makes an R 63 AMG more rare than, for example, an SL 65 AMG Black Series, just to name a few.

A handful of the R 63 have found their way to the Netherlands. At the moment there are five on yellow plates, all of which are imported. One of these cars has now appeared on Marktplaats.

It is an R 63 AMG ‘Long’. The R-class was available in two length variants, including the AMG version. Where the regular R 63 AMG is 4.92 meters long, the R 63 AMG Lang comes in at a formidable length of 5.16 meters. This allows you to sit royally on the two captain seats in the back. And then there is also a third row of seats.

The retail price of this practical AMG was €144,839 at the time. The good news is that the price has come down considerably. The other good news is that the price is unlikely to drop much further. It may not be a collector’s item pur sang, but it is still a rare AMG.

This copy with 180,000 km on the clock is up marketplace for a mere €5,000. There is, of course, a catch. Those who often stroll around among the used cars probably already know what time it is: it concerns a BVA auction. Bidding can be made up to and including Wednesday evening, but it is not really storming yet. The highest bid is now €7,800. Well, it still remains a niche product…

