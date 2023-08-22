France is under a heat wave. The peak of the heat wave is expected on Tuesday and Wednesday, with possible record temperatures. For example, a temperature of up to 42 degrees is predicted for the Rhône valley on Tuesday. Such intense heat is extremely unusual in France this late in the summer. The rest of Europe is also suffering from scorching heat.
