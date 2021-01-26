BERLIN – Nobody knows why Felix Hildesheimer, a Jewish merchant of musical articles, bought a beautiful violin built by the Cremonian master Giuseppe Guarneri in a store in Stuttgart, Germany, in January 1938.

His own store had lost its non-Jewish customers to Nazi boycotts, and his two daughters fled the country shortly after.

His grandchildren say Hildesheimer may have hoped to sell the violin in Australia, where he and his wife, Helene, planned to build a new life with their youngest daughter.

Felix Hildesheimer’s music store in Speyer, Germany. . Photo David Sand via The New York Times.

But the couple’s efforts to obtain an Australian visa failed and Hildesheimer committed suicide in August 1939.

More than 80 years later, his 300-year-old violin – valued at about $ 185,000 – is at the center of a dispute that threatens to undermine Germany’s commitment to return items looted by the Nazis.

The government’s Advisory Commission on the Return of Cultural Property Looted by the Nazis determined in 2016 that the violin was almost certainly sold by Hildesheimer. under duress or confiscated by the Nazis after his death.

In its first case involving a musical instrument, the panel recommended that the current holder, the Franz Hofmann and Sophie Hagemann Foundation, a music education organization, pay the merchant’s grandchildren a compensation 100,000 euros, about $ 121,000; In exchange, the foundation could keep the instrument, which it planned to loan to talented violin students.

Felix Hildesheimer accompanies his youngest daughter, Elsbeth, on the piano in the mid-1930s. Photo David Sand via The New York Times.

But the foundation refuses to pay.

After saying he couldn’t raise the funds, he now questions the committee’s decision.

In a January 20 statement, the foundation said the “current information“It suggested that Hildesheimer was not forced to abandon his business until 1939, instead of 1937, as previously thought.

Therefore, the statement added, “we must assume that the violin was sold as a product in his music store.”

Last week, the Advisory Commission lost patience and issued a public statement in order to increase pressure on the Hagemann Foundation to fulfill their recommendation.

“Both parties accepted this as a just and equitable solution,” the statement said, accusing the foundation of not showing a “serious commitment to comply with the commission’s recommendation.”

Efforts to challenge the recommendation – four years after it was issued – suggesting that the Jewish dealer sold the violin under perfectly normal conditions mean that “the foundation not only contravenes existing principles on the restitution of art looted by the Nazis,” said the commission, “also ignore accepted facts about life in Nazi Germany. “

David Sand, a grandson of Felix Hildesheimer, in Los Angeles. Photo (Elizabeth Weinberg / The New York Times.

The foundation’s refusal to pay is jeopardizing a claims management system for looted art by the Nazis that has been in operation for almost two decades and has led to the restitution of works from public museums and, in 2019, two paintings from the German government’s own art collection.

Lawmakers created the panel in 2003, after endorsing the Washington Principles, a 1998 international agreement calling for solutions. “fair and equitable“for pre-war owners and their heirs whose artwork had been confiscated by the Nazis.

The families of the Jews whose belongings were expropriated rarely they are able to recover looted cultural property in German courts, due to statute of limitations and regulations protecting bona fide buyers of stolen property.

For this reason, the Advisory Commission, which arbitrates between the victims of plunder and the holders of cultural property in dispute, is often the plaintiffs’ sole recourse.

But the commission it is not a court and has no powers to enforce its recommendations, Hans-Jürgen Papier, chairman of the commission and former president of the German Constitutional Court, explained in an interview.

“Instead, it has the function of a mediatedr, “he said.

“Until now we have been able to count on public institutions to submit to the commission’s processes and apply its recommendations,” he added. “If that no longer works, it is unacceptable from our perspective. “

After the purchase of Hildesheimer, the tracks of the Guarneri violin disappeared until 1974, when it reappeared in a shop in the city of Cologne, western Germany, and was acquired by the violinist Sophie Hagemann.

She died in 2010 and bequeathed it to the foundation she had created to promote the work of her composer husband and support young musicians.

The Hagemann Foundation, which has since restored the violin, began investigating his previous ownership after his death.

Noting the difference in provenance between 1938 and 1974, he registered the instrument in a German government database of cultural property looted by the Nazis, hoping to find more information about the Hildesheimer family.

An American journalist located the music merchant’s grandchildren and the foundation agreed to present the case to the Advisory Committee.

When the commission ruled, in 2016, that the violin was likely to have been sold under duress, or seized after Hildesheimer’s death, the Hagemann Foundation agreed to its terms and also promised that the students to whom he loaned the violin would give regular concerts in memory of Hildesheimer.

But last week’s Advisory Commission statement said it had not detected “serious will” on the part of the foundation to collect the 100,000 euros of compensation.

The fact that the foundation continues to describe the Guarneri violin as “an instrument of understanding” on its website is “particularly inappropriate,” the commission said, given its refusal to pay the heirs.

The foundation’s president, Fabian Kern, declined an interview request, but issued a statement saying the foundation had “undertaken countless efforts for several years to implement the commission’s recommendation. “

David Sand, the California-based grandson of Hildesheimer, said in a telephone interview that the family had been “very accommodating, and even offered the foundation fundraising assistance in back and forth emails for the past four years. . “

“If you can challenge the commission without consequencesI don’t see how these cases can be treated in the future, “he added.

Papier, the commission’s chairman, said he hoped the group’s decision to inform the media about the foundation’s non-compliance would serve to raise awareness among lawmakers and the public about the issues at stake.

Although the Hagemann Foundation is a private entity, it has close links with the Nuremberg University of Music, which is owned by the German state of Bavaria, he said.

He said he had already sought the support of the Bavarian government, “but in the end nothing happened.” There may be some political pressure for this agreement, which everyone involved considered fair and equitable, to finally be implemented. “

But a spokeswoman for the Bavarian Ministry of Culture said that “it is up to the private foundation to heed the recommendations of the Advisory Commission.”

The state of Bavaria has no legal basis pTo influence private owners. “

A spokesman for the German Federal Ministry of Culture echoed this view. The ministry does not have “any tools available to compel a private foundation to implement a recommendation from the commission,” he said.

All this leaves the commission “in the Tight rope“said Stephan Klingen, an art historian at the Central Institute for Art History in Munich.

“The only options for the commission are to hope that the politicians somehow get them out of this mess, or to resign en masse,” Klingen said.

“This puts the future of the commission on a razor’s edge. If there is no political support, German restitution policy has reached the end of the road. “

“If the heirs cannot have faith in the implementation of the commission’s recommendations,” he added, “why would they take their cases to her?”

