D.he EU Medicines Agency is investigating a possible connection between the corona vaccine from the British-Swedish manufacturer Astra-Zeneca and capillary leak syndrome, as it announced in Amsterdam on Friday. It is about five cases of the vascular disease also known as Clarkson syndrome. In this disease, which occurs only very rarely, the permeability of the capillary vessels is too high, so that plasma escapes and edema and a drop in blood pressure occur.

The agency is also examining cases of thrombosis after vaccination with the vaccine from the manufacturer Johnson & Johnson. The EMA announced on Friday in Amsterdam that four serious cases of blood clots had occurred after a vaccination. One person died. One of the suspected cases occurred during the clinical studies. The authority emphasized that a connection with the American manufacturer’s vaccine had not yet been established.

On Wednesday, the EMA re-examined rare thrombosis cases after vaccination with the Astra-Zeneca preparation that there was a connection. According to the EMA, the frequency of reported incidents with blood clots in the brain is approximately 1 in 100,000. The EMA continued to give the unreserved green light for use. The drug authority explained that the benefits of the active ingredient should be rated higher than the risks.