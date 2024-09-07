The US and British foreign intelligence agencies said they are working tirelessly to secure a ceasefire in Gaza to press for peace, according to the Associated Press.

In a rare joint statement, CIA Director William Burns and MI6 chief Richard Moore said the two agencies “used our intelligence channels to press hard for restraint and de-escalation.”

In an opinion piece for the Financial Times, the heads of the two intelligence agencies said a ceasefire in Israel’s war against Hamas “could end the suffering of Palestinian civilians and their appalling loss of life and return the hostages home after 11 months of captivity.”

In another context, Burns and Moore stressed the strength of the transatlantic relationship in the face of “an unprecedented array of threats, including an assertive Russia, a powerful China and the continuing threat of international terrorism, all complicated by rapid technological change.”

They highlighted what they described as “Russia’s reckless campaign of sabotage across Europe and its cynical use of technology to spread lies and disinformation designed to drive a wedge between us.”