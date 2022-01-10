Among the rare diseases that are usually absent from the “diagnosis possibilities” of dermatologists, is the disease “granulomatous cell tumors”, which Egyptian doctors warned against, after they published a recent study in the “American Journal of Dermatology”, which sheds light on the rare skin disease.

The study was conducted in the Dermatology Unit, Department of Dermatology, Al-Hussein University Hospital, affiliated to the Faculty of Medicine, Al-Azhar University, in the Egyptian capital, Cairo.

Multiple tumors

For his part, an assistant lecturer in dermatology at Al-Azhar University, and one of the study’s authors, Dr. Mahmoud Rajeh, explains the nature of the rare disease. He says that “granulomas” are a type of benign soft tissue tumors originating from a Schwann cell (a type of nervous system cell), which is A tumor that can affect any area of ​​the body, including the skin.

In exclusive statements to Sky News Arabia, Rajeh added that granulosa cell tumors generally represent 0.5% of soft tissue tumors, pointing out that this type of disease is mostly a benign disease, but it is likely to turn into a malignant tumor in 3% of cases. .

Although this type of tumor may affect any place in the body, about 55 percent of injuries occur in the head and neck region, 70 percent of which affect the oral cavity, especially the tongue, and surgical removal is usually the effective treatment solution.

what’s new?

The efforts of Egyptian doctors focused on studying multiple granulomas in children (less than 18 years old) from 2008 until 2021; The study included 9 patients (6 girls and 3 boys), and the nine cases are added to about 40 documented cases around the world, where the first discovery of the disease was recorded in 1854, while it was described and documented starting in 1926.

And about what the study reveals, the Egyptian doctor explains: “Often, the granuloma affects the skin in one area only, but when it affects more than one area, we are faced with a rare condition known as (multiple tumors), and this case was the subject of discussion of the study.”

Rajeh says that the appearance of multiple tumors was previously considered a strong indicator of the transformation of the tumor from benign to malignant, but the study proved the opposite, as it did not happen that a single case was infected with a malignant tumor of the cases conducted in the study.

Among the doctors’ findings, it is not necessary that multiple granulomas be associated with other syndromes that affect the bones or the nervous system, as previous studies had indicated.

illumination on disease

The Egyptian doctor explains to Sky News Arabia that the missing aspect of multiple granulomatosis is the difficulty of early diagnosis through clinical examination, as accurate diagnosis requires taking a skin sample, and therefore there are many cases of the disease that have not been diagnosed, which explains the limited number of cases recorded by disease since its discovery.

Regarding the method of treating multiple granulomatosis, Rajeh says: “Today we are shedding light on this disease, and sending a message to doctors that the tumor is present, and it must be present in the minds when diagnosing patients. When the diagnosis is early, we have a good chance of surgical removal of the tumor in size. small, which reduces the possibility of tumor recurrence.

He explains: “When the tumor reaches a large size, it is usually difficult to remove it completely, and part of it remains, and therefore it grows again.”

The Egyptian research team not only monitored and described new cases, but also re-characterized the previously discovered (40 cases), so that the study became a complete reference for multiple granulomatosis cases.