From: Vivian Werg

Critically Endangered: The last known female Yangtze softshell turtle has died. © Asian Turtle Program/ Conservation International/ dpa

Conservationists mourn: The last female of a rare turtle species has died. The reptile revered in Vietnam is now on the brink of extinction.

Hanoi – Sad news for the Vietnamese and conservationists: an extremely rare and endangered turtle, one of the last of its kind in the world, has perished in Hanoi’s Dong Mo Lake. Like the American news magazine TIME reported, it was not only a large Yangtze softshell turtle (Rafetus swinhoei), but probably also the last known female of this species.

The cause of death for the reptile, which is 156 centimeters long and weighs 93 kilograms, is not yet known. The age of the animal has yet to be determined. A full autopsy by local authorities has yet to be performed. Giant softshell turtles were once common in southern China and Vietnam and can live more than 100 years. With the death of the female turtle, there are only two known males worldwide – one in Suzhou Zoo in China and another in Xuan Khanh Lake in Hanoi.

Endangered turtle: Attempts at fertilization to save the species failed

“It is the same individual that we have observed in recent years. It’s a real hit,” Tim McCormack, director of the Asian Turtle Program for Indo-Myanmar Conservation, told the TIME and noted that local authorities will soon conduct a genetic test on the carcass to verify its identity. “It was a large female that obviously has a large reproductive capacity. She could potentially have laid a hundred or more eggs a year.”

Rarest turtle (Yangtze giant softshell turtle) threatened with extinction © Imago

The discovery of the female in January 2021 had raised hopes that the species could be saved from extinction. However, the reptile, also known as the Hoan Kiem tortoise, has been pushed to the brink of extinction due to increasing pollution and decades of hunting for its meat and eggs.

Previously, there was another female Yangtze giant softshell turtle at Suzhou Zoo in China, but she died in 2018, of all things, during breeding efforts. For many years, staff tried unsuccessfully to encourage the pair of turtles at the zoo to reproduce naturally.

Conservationists aren’t giving up hope for the world’s rarest turtle

McCormack has never seen eggs in the 20 years that he has worked with this turtle species. “There has been an artificial nesting beach in Dong Mo Lake for almost 10 years, but no nests have been created on it so far.

Although the loss of the female Rafetus swinhoei in Dong Mo Lake has shocked and saddened conservationists, there is still hope. According to the Asia Turtle Program, there may be other Rafetus swinhoei in Dong Mo Lake, giving conservationists reason not to abandon the species just yet. So far, however, scientists have only managed to capture and identify a single female.

Rarest Turtle – a revered creature

The Hoan Kiem turtle is of great spiritual importance in Vietnam. According to Vietnamese mythology, in the 15th century, a turtle in Hoan Kiem Lake gave Emperor Lê Lợi a sword with which he defeated the occupying Chinese troops. “The fact that Rafetus swinhoei’s natural habitat overlaps with the story’s setting increases the cultural importance of the species in the eyes of the Vietnamese,” Khoi Pham, editor of arts and culture magazine Saigoneer, told TIME.

“Turtles have long been revered in Vietnamese culture as symbols of longevity, wisdom and stability. The animals appear as decorative motifs in temples and monuments, and as mythological figures in many folk legends,” Khoi added. “It’s a shame that in a country that worships turtle gods so much, we protect their real-life counterparts so poorly.”

The oldest tortoise in the world turned 190 last year on St. Helena. A sea turtle named Poldi cheered visitors to Wilhelmshaven last winter – there the turtle hibernated in the shark tank. And a family makes an incredible attic find while clearing out: She finds her missing turtle after 30 years – this survived in a wooden box and was alive and well. (Vivian Werg)