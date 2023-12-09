Gunsmith Lobaev spoke about the unusual tactics of a sniper in the Northern Military District zone

The Russian developer of Lobaev Arms sniper systems, Vladislav Lobaev, revealed the rare tactics of fighters in the zone of a special military operation (SVO) in Ukraine. This is what he’s talking about told in your Telegram channel.

He confirmed the often heard saying that a sniper takes one or two shots. “This is true, but there are curious exceptions,” said the gunsmith.

Lobaev cited as an example the story of a user of his DXL-4 “Sevastopol” rifle chambered for 375 CheyTac. The sniper said that he did not have enough two magazines of five rounds to shoot from one position to completely destroy the enemy group, and he was forced to manually resend the cartridges one at a time.

“Result: seven two hundredths and three hundredths. Out of 12 shots, two missed,” the fighter reported. The remaining Ukrainian military managed to escape because the sniper’s partner could not make fire adjustments, being distracted by the search for counter-sniper groups.

Lobaev called such a case “an episode for sniper textbooks.”