Rare T-90 modification with cast turret spotted in Russia

A rare modification of the T-90 tank was spotted on a railway platform in Russia. The early vehicle differs from subsequent T-90s in its cast turret, writes Telegram– channel “Voevoda Broadcasts”.

The channel drew attention to a photograph of a T-90 with a cast turret, which indicates that the tank belongs to an early series. The report noted that such tanks are very rare.

The T-90 Vladimir, which became the serial version of the Object 188 tank, was accepted into service in 1992. The hull and turret of the vehicle were created based on the units of the T-72B tank. The Vladimir received a fire control system unified with the T-80U, dynamic protection “Contact-5” and an optical-electronic suppression system “Shtora”. In 2004, they began to build the T-90A, equipped with a welded turret.

