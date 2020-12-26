Doctors named five rare symptoms of COVID-19, in the presence of which you must immediately call a doctor. On Saturday, December 26, reports Daily express citing British Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

It is noted that the main symptoms of COVID-19 are high fever, prolonged cough and loss of taste and smell. However, it is worth paying attention to symptoms that are less common: shortness of breath, chest pain, confusion, inability to wake up and drowsiness, and blue lips and face.

Doctors warned that not all symptoms are listed on the list, so those who are sick with COVID-19 should immediately report the alarming manifestations of the coronavirus.

On December 22, scientists at the Montefiore Center and Albert Einstein College of Medicine said that people with neurological disorders may have a harder recovery period from coronavirus and more likely to die.

At the end of November, Russian neurologists recorded an increase in complaints from COVID-19 patients about impaired memory and concentration. Experts believe that such consequences arise for several reasons. First of all, they are associated with stress after an illness, as well as with the neurotoxic effect of COVID-19 itself.

In July, Chinese scientists warned that many COVID-19 sufferers could face problems restoring immunity. Some of them have a decrease in the level of lymphocytes in the blood, the number of which does not reach the norm even 11 weeks after recovery.

