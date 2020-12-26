Doctors have named five rare symptoms of coronavirus infection that require immediate medical attention. The corresponding data is given on Saturday, December 26, by the Daily Express with reference to the British Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

According to experts, the main symptoms of COVID-19 are high fever, prolonged cough, and loss of taste and smell. However, those infected should also look for five symptoms that are less common: shortness of breath, chest pain, confusion, inability to wake up and sleepiness, and blue lips and face.

At the same time, doctors warned that not all possible symptoms are indicated in the list, so it is necessary to immediately report other alarming manifestations of the disease.

Earlier, the Russian Ministry of Health approved the use of the Russian drug Sputnik V for vaccination of people over 60 years old. According to Minister Mikhail Murashko, the safety of the vaccine for senior citizens was confirmed during the examination.

Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine trials on this category of citizens were completed on December 24. As the director of the Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology of Gamaleya, Alexander Gintsburg, said at the time, the results obtained are not worse than those obtained in the first or third phases of clinical trials in other age groups.