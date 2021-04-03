In the United States, an auction took place, which sold a cartridge with a Super Mario Bros. video game. 1986 for 660 thousand dollars (50.4 million rubles). The record deal made this game the most expensive game in history, according to Twitter-account of the auction house Heritage Auctions.

It is noted that the cartridge was kept in perfect condition in a sealed plastic package. According to the Associated Press, the video game was acquired as a Christmas present but remained in a drawer where it was found in early 2021.

Super Mario Bros. was one of the first to be released on the Nintendo Entertainment System (NES) in the United States and became the best-selling console. This model is the first in the Super Mario Bros.

Earlier it was reported that the job application of the founder of the American company Apple Steve Jobs was sold at an auction for 162 thousand pounds (16.6 million rubles). The buyer’s name was not disclosed. Jobs completed one of the pages of the document by hand in 1973, presumably after dropping out at Reed College in Portland, USA.