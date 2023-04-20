About 20,000 people witnessed a rare solar eclipse that plunged part of Australia’s northwest coast into a short period of darkness at noon, under a cloudless sky. The hybrid solar eclipse occurred from the Indian Ocean to the Pacific Ocean, mostly over the sea. The lucky few who happened to be in its path saw the darkness of a total eclipse or a “ring of fire” when the sun peeped behind the new moon. The remote tourist town of Exmouth in the Gascoyne region has been promoted as one of Australia’s best vantage points to view the eclipse, which also swept across remote parts of Indonesia and East Timor. Also in the Indonesian capital Jakarta hundreds of people went to the Planetarium to witness the partial eclipse, however obscured by clouds.



02:05