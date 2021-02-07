RARE seeks a new senior designer for Everwild by Bhavi Mandalia in Gaming 0 SHARES 0 VIEWS Share on Facebook Share on Twitter While the future remains a mystery RARE seeks a new senior designer for Everwild, promising continued development of their latest game. Everwild was first shown on XO19 by the developer Sea of ​​Thieves. However, aside from an initial reveal and a short video showing the game’s art style, not much is known about the title. A later trailer showed that player characters in the world are known as “Eternals” and that they have a special bond with the magical nature of that world. Rare has advertised the project as something completely unlike anything else, but how it will stand out in a very crowded field is unknown yet. At the end of 2020, Everwild’s creative director left the studio. And now RARE is looking for a new senior designer for Everwild. Halo: Master Chief Collection Coming to New Platforms Announces 343 Industries RARE seeks a new senior designer for Everwild Whatever Rare has up its sleeve, it looks like production is entering a new phase, as the designer Gregg Mayles posted a notice for a new hire on Twitter. Mayles tweeted that it doesn’t happen very often, but the company is looking to add a senior designer. He also quotes tweets from a post on the company’s official account, making it clear that the position is going to be working at Everwild. Rare has already had some changes to its development team. At the end of last year, Everwild creative director Simon Woodroffe left the company and neither Rare nor Woodroffe commented on why the two parties went their separate ways. It’s unclear why RARE is seeking a new senior designer for Everwild at this point in game development. Grand Theft Auto San Andreas Remaster is in production

