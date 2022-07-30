In May 1997, the White Cape Seal Sanctuary experienced the worst ecological disaster imaginable, with the monk seals dying by 70 percent, with just over 60 remaining.

What happened was the result of the spread of a mysterious virus, as well as a phenomenon known as the red tide, in which poisonous red algae spread, eaten by seals and died of poisoning.

A number of observers believed that this would mark the end of the reserve, which was established a decade before that date.

However, Hamdi Mubarak, head of the An-Najah Organization and supervisor of the monks’ seals reserve in Nouadhibou, told “Sky News Arabia”: “With work and perseverance, and with the grace of God, we were able to recover the same number that we had before the disaster.”

Created in 1986 to protect seals, the Cape White Reserve is part of the Argen Basin National Park, located on the Cape White Peninsula.

In 2000, during one of the sessions of the Scientific Council of the Member States of the Atlantic Plan for the Protection of Monk Seals, namely Mauritania, Morocco, Spain and Portugal, and after noticing the growth of calves on the Cape White Peninsula, the Council decided to expand the scope of protection, so an attached reserve was established in Nejmeh Bay, Nouadhibou.

The two reserves are managed by the Mauritanian organization An-Najah and the Spanish organization CBD Habitat, in coordination with the Argen Basin National Park.

The largest gathering in the world

Hamdi Mubarak, Director of An-Najah Organization, explains that “the two sanctuaries in Nouadhibou harbor the world’s largest concentration of monk seals, with a total of 360 monk seals, while the second largest gathering of monk seals does not exceed 30 in Portugal.”

The calves of the two reserves live in three caves or sea caves, “they sheltered for their safety and the safety of their young, although the original habitation of calves is not caves or caves, but they did not find security on the beaches,” he told Sky News Arabia, director of the An-Najah Organization.

Existing danger and rescue plan

Although the monks’ seals in their caves are away from the hands of fishermen and the arrival of large fish, the danger threatens them with a catastrophe such as the disaster of 97, and this is represented, according to the supervisor of the reserve, “in the possibility of the collapse of the caves and sea caves due to the intensity of the sea movement, and in the event that happens, large numbers of these animals will die.” rare.”

Hamdi Mubarak indicated that between 50 and 60 percent of newborn seals die in the first months due to the increased movement of the sea, out of 75 to 80 calves born each year.

And last July, the Scientific Council of the four constituent countries of the Atlantic plan met in a regular session, which was delayed for some time due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and decided, as a result of the previous considerations, to start forming the first group of calves outside their original habitat and outside the danger zone, in Cap Barzas in the National Barn. of the Argin Basin, “which is an independent and sparsely populated place where the movement of fishermen is not active.”