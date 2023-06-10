Called “Eternal Pink”, or “eternal rose”, jewel had been found in the Damtshaa mine, in Botswana, southern Africa

A ring with a rare pink diamond was auctioned on Thursday (June 8, 2023) by Sotheby’s, in New York (USA), for US$ 34.8 million (R$ 170.2 million in the June 9 conversion of the Central bank).

called from “Eternal Pink”, or “eternal rose”, in the literal translation into Portuguese, the 10.57-carat diamond had been found in the Damtshaa mine, in Botswana, southern Africa. The stoning process lasted 6 months, according to the auction house.

According to Gemological Institute of America (GIA in English, from the Gemological Institute of America), the color of the diamond, classified as “fancy vivid purple pink”, or “vivid purple-pink”, in a free translation, it is natural and its distribution throughout the gem, uniform.