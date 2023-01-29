Home page World

From: Martina Lippl

Upside down world: exceptional video (screenshot) shows “Reverse Waterfall” in the US state of Utah. © Screenshot YouTube/RJ Hooper

The video looks completely unreal. Is the world upside down? A US photographer has managed to film a “falling waterfall”.

Salt Lake City – The water seems to fall straight into the sky. These inverted waterfall shots were taken in the US state of Utah. Instead of flowing down the red-brown cliffs, the water takes the opposite route. Photographer RJ Hooper filmed the unusual spectacle and shared it on Facebook.

Rare phenomenon in the USA: Waterfall “tumbles upwards”

A rare phenomenon is behind this “upward flowing waterfall”. Strong updrafts on a cliff in Kayenta (USA) are responsible for this, explains the weather portal wetteronline.de. The airflow must also be strong enough to take the water from the waterfall towards the sky. According to RJ Hooper, the wind was strong at the time of the recording. “A cold front moved in the area with gusts of up to 100 kilometers per hour after a significant rain shower,” writes Hooper on his post. His drone could keep up with the wind like a champion.

Waterfall falls “up” into the sky: Video shows amazing phenomenon

“Breathtaking”, “amazing” and “wonderful” are the comments on his post. Photographer RJ Hooper captured the striking and rare images last week, January 16th. Rain and unique wind conditions were just right for this moment. The whole spectacle seems intriguing even to Hooper. Apparently he never tires of sharing video material in different versions on social networks.

Sky spectacle due to rare weather phenomena

Almost at the same time, a strange cloud shape was observed in the sky in the south-west of the USA – in the shape of a horseshoe. The sky spectacle is considered extremely rare in the USA. However, it is said to have already appeared over the sky of Munich. A pink-orange cloud formation, reminiscent of a UFO, caused amazement in Turkey.(ml)