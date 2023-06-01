Home page World

From: David Maciejewski

Split

Climate change means that tourists in the Netherlands will be able to enjoy a rare natural phenomenon more often in the future.

Dortmund/Noordwijk – A trip to the North Sea in the Netherlands is always worthwhile. A rare natural phenomenon is currently sometimes occurring there – which could happen more frequently in the future due to climate change and warming of the oceans. It’s about seahorses.

Rare natural phenomenon to be seen more frequently on Holland’s North Sea beaches soon

One new railway line connects NRW and the Netherlands now even better – it’s not that far to the North Sea, even with public transport. There it came, how omroepwst.nl reported recently on a rare sighting on the beach at Noordwijk.

Accordingly, a beach visitor discovered a seahorse. However, attempts to save it failed. Despite all efforts, the little animal died. However, such rare encounters could increase in the future, as reported by RUHR24. Actually, the fish live in deep and warm sea water.

However, as the waters warm up along the coasts, seahorses are once again approaching the beaches and are often spotted by tourists and visitors. Loud nordseetourismus.de this is also increasingly the case on German beaches (more News from NRW on RUHR24).

Seahorses found on Holland’s North Sea beaches: How to save the little animal’s life

So if you want to see seahorses, you may have the chance to do so on the Dutch North Sea in the future – try the popular holland island texel watching tourist crowds stop. However, if you drive anyway and discover seahorses, you should know how to save the little animals when they are washed up on the beach.

Loud National Geographic it is best to bring seahorses back into the sea water. If the animals are weak and may need help, loudly helps omroepwest.nl a plastic bag filled with sea water. The animal can be transported in it to the animal ambulance. If possible, pack seaweed or a twig so that it can hold on.

A seahorse was discovered on the Dutch beach in Noordwijk. © Raimund Linke/agefotostock/Imago, Norbert Probst/imagbroker/Imago; Collage: RUHR24

Fresh water is not recommended – seahorses perish in it. Anyone who has already discovered dead seahorses on German beaches should ideally photograph them with the help of a ruler, such as a coin. Combined with the location, the find can then be Beachexplorer.org reported for research purposes.