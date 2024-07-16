Rare mother-of-pearl clouds spotted in the sky over Tver region

Rare mother-of-pearl clouds spotted in the sky over Tver Oblast. Photos of a unique phenomenon appeared in the group “Tver Natural News” on the social network “VKontakte”.

“A mother-of-pearl web! Incredible heavenly beauty appeared in the Tver sky in the morning!” the message says.

Local resident Vyacheslav Oros said that he witnessed a very rare atmospheric phenomenon before sunrise. The Russian said that he conducted astronomical observations at night, and in the morning he witnessed mother-of-pearl clouds. They appeared in the sky for about 10 minutes – from 4:10 to 4:18 am Moscow time – after which they disappeared.

Polar stratospheric clouds are called mother-of-pearl. They appear at an altitude of 15-25 kilometers at abnormally low temperatures and shimmer with all the colors of the rainbow. Scientists consider them one of the indicators of global warming.

Earlier, frightening funnel clouds hung over the Russian region. The unusual phenomenon was noticed in the sky by residents of Yaroslavl. Russian Mikhail Zavyalov, who was lucky enough to capture the unique clouds, said that he saw them when he was driving to work.