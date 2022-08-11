UPI: second rare orange lobster rescued from being eaten in Mississippi in a month

The rarest orange lobster was found for the second time in a month in a seafood shipment that arrived at the Red Lobster restaurant in the US city of Meridian, Mississippi. About it informs news agency UPI.

The lobster, nicknamed Cookie, was rescued from being eaten and handed over to Ripley’s Aquarium in Gatlinburg, Tennessee.

The rare crustacean was found just a month after the discovery of another orange lobster, which was named Cheddar, in the Hollywood restaurant of the Red Lobster chain. It was donated to Ripley’s Aquarium in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

It was previously believed that orange lobsters occur in one case in 30 million, but now the researchers plan to conduct a study to find out if this color is really so rare. Since Cookie and Cheddar were caught in the same region, experts do not exclude that the color of orange lobsters may be due to their diet.

A third orange lobster lives at Ripley’s Aquarium in Canada. He was rescued from a grocery store a few months ago.

Earlier it was reported that a fisherman on the coast of the British island of Anglesey caught the rarest bright blue lobster, which occurs in one case in two million. The man stressed that while catching crabs and lobsters, he came across crustaceans of a bluish hue, but he had never seen such bright ones.