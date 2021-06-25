OfPatrick Huljina shut down

Experts from the US health authority CDC have examined the connection between very rare myocarditis and the corona vaccination.

Druid Hills – After a corona vaccination with the mRNA vaccines from the manufacturers Biontech / Pfizer and Moderna, more than 300 cases of myocarditis had occurred in patients under 30 years of age in the USA by June 11. Experts from the US health authority CDC (“Centers for Disease Control and Prevention”) see a connection as “likely”. They announced this on Wednesday (June 23) at a presentation.

The experts examined the suspicion that the vaccines from Biontech / Pfizer * and Moderna * could occasionally cause inflammation of the heart muscle (myocarditis) or the pericardium (pericarditis) in young people. To do this, they evaluated data on the more than 300 confirmed myocarditis cases in adolescents and young adults who had recently been vaccinated against the coronavirus * with an mRNA vaccine.

Corona vaccination: connection to heart muscle inflammation “probably”

“Myocarditis is a rare disease, but not a new one,” said pediatric cardiologist Matthew Oster. So far it is assumed that the disease is usually caused by viruses. “It seems that the mRNA vaccines can be a new trigger,” said Oster.

US experts see a connection between very rare myocarditis and the corona vaccination as “likely”. (Symbol image) © Bernd Weissbrod / dpa

A total of 323 patients under the age of 30 in the USA were diagnosed with myocarditis or pericarditis after a corona vaccination *, according to the CDC experts. 309 of these patients had to be hospitalized. Nine are currently still being treated in a clinic. Most cases occurred in young men and within a week of the second dose of vaccine. There has been no confirmed death so far, said the US experts.

Corona vaccination: Myocarditis cases occur “rarely” – advantages outweigh risks “clearly”

To classify: In the USA *, more than 50 million Corona * vaccine doses have been given to twelve to 29-year-olds. The number of cases of myocarditis is relatively very low, but higher than would be expected in this age group, according to the experts. The CDC boss Rochelle Walensky had already stated last week that these cases are “rare” and that “the vast majority” of those affected have “fully recovered with calm and supportive treatment”.

The experts from the US health authority emphasized that the benefits of a vaccination against the coronavirus * continue to “significantly outweigh” the risks. Nevertheless, there should be a new warning for the vaccines. In the USA, the corona vaccine from Biontech / Pfizer is so far the only one that is also approved for children from the age of twelve. The Moderna vaccine, however, is approved for people aged 18 and over. (ph / afp) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA

