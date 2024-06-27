Up for auction at Bolaffi is a collection of the first 101 Mickey Mouse Libretto books, comics available on newsstands in perfect condition

Collect the first 101 issues of Mickey Mouse Booklet it is a remarkable feat, especially if these come from a single private collection, meticulously preserved over the years. The rare treasure found will go up for auction on Wednesday 10 July, at 3.30pm, from Bolaffi in live internet mode on the website www.astebolaffi.it: an event that will delight comics collectors and all comic book enthusiasts baby mouse.

The comics, purchased at newsstands and jealously guarded by a single owner wrapped in newspaper pages, are unique in terms of conservation: in fact they are in like new condition. Authentic cult objects from which the great quality that distinguished the first editions of Disney comics shines through. They are all newsstand books, with games that are still new and complete with stickers, which cannot be found in this state. Among these, number 1, the most collected and desired, and n. 74 with stapled format. With issue 75, complete with the rare glasses to read a comic story in 3D, we move on to the paperback format with color spine. No. 7 introduces Scrooge McDuckcentral and most beloved character in the stories Disney Italian.

The lots will first be sold individually; once finished, the lot 101 bis, including the entire collection, the starting price of which will be the sum of the awards for the individual lots. Whoever offers the most, therefore, will be able to win the entire collection. Owning a collection like this doesn’t just mean having pieces of comics history in your hands, but also a piece of cultural tradition that has marked the childhood and imagination of millions of people. The collection represents not only an economic investment, but also an emotional and cultural one, offering a tangible connection with the past and with the roots of Italian comics.