Hazaa Abu Al-Rish (Abu Dhabi)

The Abu Dhabi International Book Fair, in its 32nd session, presents a large number of rare manuscripts and important maps dating back to different historical periods from the thirteenth century to the twentieth century, presented by international publishing houses to allow visitors the opportunity to explore the history of Arab and international literature, science and art, and take a look at her books. Her scientific, artistic and literary works constitute a large part of the cultural and historical identity of the Arabs and other nations and previous civilizations.

Among the rare manuscripts available to visitors is a copy of the Holy Qur’an called “The St. Petersburg Mushaf,” relative to the Dar al-Ulum press in St. Petersburg, where it was printed by decree of the Russian Empress Catherine II in 1787 to be distributed to the Kyrgyz for free as a show of religious tolerance.

The rare manuscripts in the exhibition included the book “A Pilgrimage to the Holy Land” published in 1486 by the author “Bernhard von Bryden Bach”, and illustrated by the Dutch artist “Erhard Rewich”. This book is considered the first travel guide in the world, and includes pictures of Beirut, Jerusalem and Cairo. And other cities and ports that the couple visited on their way from Venice in Italy to Jerusalem, and it is also the first printed book in which the Arabic letter appears.

In addition to the original version of the “Hunter’s Map”, which is the oldest map of the Gulf region and the Arabian Peninsula, the manuscripts also include the book of the Arab historian Ibn Al-Mujawar “The History of the Clairvoyant”, which dates back to the 13th century and documents the conditions of the Arabian Peninsula at that time through maps, charts and diagrams, and describes The prevailing customs and traditions at the time, in addition to the uniforms spread among people, the methods of trade and agriculture, and the conditions of the people at that time.

The manuscripts on display also include the book “The Complete Medical Industry” by al-Majusi, which dates back to 1582, and provides detailed instructions on how to perform surgical operations, and constitutes a unique medical work from the golden age of Islamic sciences. The exhibition provides visitors with the opportunity to view the “Celestial Atlas”, the most beautiful atlas Celestial printed in the golden age of maps, along with the first Arabic edition of the book “A Thousand and One Nights”, in addition to a Bible printed on parchment dating back to the thirteenth century.

The Abu Dhabi International Book Fair is keen to display these rare manuscripts as an affirmation of its deep commitment to giving its visitors easy access to the literature, science and heritage of the ancient world, and to give them a deeper understanding of the region’s history and cultural character in past times.