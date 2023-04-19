A rare lithograph (lithographic print) by Vincent van Gogh depicting a coffee-drinking war veteran has been found. The old man with sideburns from a poorhouse in The Hague, Adrianus Jacobus Zuijderland, was Van Gogh’s favorite model at the time. The lithograph from 1882, whose whereabouts were unknown until recently, will be auctioned in Leiden on 10 May.

The lithograph is special because there are only three prints of it. They are part of a failed project by Van Gogh to make cheap prints of and for the people. Following the English example, he wanted to make portraits of workmen, washerwomen and war veterans (‘orphans’), and publish them as a cheap ‘popular publication’, in lithographic prints of 10 to 15 cents. He made nine lithographs – the only ones in his oeuvre. There was hardly any interest in it.

The discovered lithograph: Vincent van Gogh, Old man drinking coffee1882.

Photo Ron de Hoog



Van Gogh painted lithograph

The Van Gogh Museum has two of these prints, and the design sketch. It was known that there was a third, which Van Gogh donated to his fellow artist Anthon van Rappard. But its whereabouts were unknown, a book reports The Graphic Work of Vincent van Gogh (1995). Van Gogh produced very little graphics in his ten-year career as an artist.

The Leiden art dealer in Japanese prints Chris Uhlenbeck of Hotei Japanese Prints recently discovered the lithograph when he came to view Japanese prints at a descendant of the art dealer D’Audretsch in The Hague. The Van Gogh Museum has confirmed its authenticity. The lithograph was treated with gray paint by Van Gogh because he was not satisfied with the print.

Big ‘deaf ears’

During his period in The Hague, when he lived with his model and housekeeper Sien Hoornik, Van Gogh drew Zuijderland (also known as Zuyderland) at least six times. He wrote to his brother Theo a few times enthusiastically about him ‘with his white beard & old-fashioned, old top hat. That chap has that kind of old witty face one would wish by a cozy Christmas bonfire.’ He also liked his bald head and large ears (‘NB Deaf Ears’). That is why he also drew him as a fisherman with a sou’wester on. Zuijderland was also the model for the painting of an old man entitled On the threshold of eternity (1890) in the Kröller-Müller Museum.

Zuijderland, 72 at the time, is identified by his almshouse number 399 on his clothing in a Van Gogh drawing. He had participated in the Ten-Day Campaign against Belgium, and received an award for it, which can be seen on this lithograph on the right under the coffee cup. The rare lithograph will be auctioned on May 10 at Burgersdijk & Niermans in Leiden, target price 80,000 euros.