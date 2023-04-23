Rare reports that, in the past few hours, it is Joel Hochberg diedhistorical figure of the company as ex-director and ex-president of Rare Coin-It, who passed away at the age of 87 in Miami, Florida.

It was an important character in the history of Rare and of the gaming industry in general: joined Rare in 1986at a time when this was still called Ultimate Play the Game, with a close agreement with the brothers Tim and Chris Stamper, founders of the company, played a key role in establishing the label in the USA.

Hochberg headed an American division of Rare based in Miami and was also president of the Rare Coin-It company specializing in arcade machines and arcade, probably tied in large part to the creation and distribution of Killer Instinct.

Over the years, his name regularly appears in the credits of Rare’s various blockbusters such as Donkey Kong Country, GoldenEye 007 and Conker’s Bad Fur Day. Tim Stamper, founder of Rare, said that Hochberg “changed the course of history”, allowing the company access to the Famicom in the early years, and thus contributing to the fruitful relationship between Rare and Nintendo consoles.