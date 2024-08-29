Rare mushroom weighing over 400 grams found in Omsk

In Omsk, in the left-bank Park of the 300th Anniversary, a rare giant mushroom “Bernard’s Champignon” weighing more than 400 grams was discovered. This was reported on the page “Voice of Omsk” in “VKontakte”.

It is noted that this mushroom has a limited habitat. It is mainly distributed in steppe zones and deserts, in particular, in Mongolia and Kazakhstan. The mushroom has a “potato” and slightly unpleasant smell. It is edible, usually such champignons are dried, pickled or salted or marinated.

Earlier, in another Russian city, Perm, the endangered Mutinus ravenelii mushrooms were found. They are also often called phallus mushrooms because of their obscene shape.