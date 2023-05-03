Decades ago, Nintendo used to host events called SpaceWorld to showcase your upcoming games and hardware. For SpaceWorld 2000, Nintendo presented the Game Cube before its release in 2001. Those display units were almost identical to the final version of the Game Cube, but there are some minor differences. These details, and the fact that only 5 of these prototypes exist, make them highly valuable items for collectors.

While collectors thought these prototype units had been lost to time, it turns out that at least one more was lying around as it is now in the hands of the collector. Console Variations. They shared the photo below to show that they are the proud owner of a unit, which makes other collectors very jealous.

But what makes these units Game Cube Are they different from the final version? Well, the most important thing is that they don’t really work. They were made as display units for SpaceWorld 2000 so fans could get a closer look at the hardware, but couldn’t play games from Game Cube. Additionally, these drives have a small transparent window showing the game disc and also lack the small depression on the ‘Open’ button.

How much is one of these units worth? We really don’t know, we’ll have to wait and see what Console Variations can come up with, but there’s no doubt that other collectors will be willing to pay good money.

Via: GoNintendo

Editor’s note: It never ceases to amaze the fact that prototypes and ultra-limited editions of consoles and accessories that were used for their presentations continue to come out. Will the gold N64 controllers signed by Miyamoto make a resurface one day?