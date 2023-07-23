FromChristina Denk close

Scientists have discovered a giant fish with strange holes in its body underwater off Taiwan. In Japan, its appearance is considered a bad sign.

Bremen/Taipei – At the end of June, researchers made an unusual discovery in the sea off Taiwan. As a video shows, a meter-long silver fish suddenly floated in front of them. It was an oar fish. Animals of this species have only rarely been observed alive. In the video, the fish has deep holes that have dug into its skin. The researchers believe there was a sad background to the encounter.

Video: Researchers film meter-long oarfish – with holes in the fins

One of the researchers reaches out and touches the fish’s skin, which shimmers silver in the water and shimmers pink in some places. Two of his colleagues swim by in the background. The divers seem tiny compared to the rare sea creature. The camera moves down from the fish’s head. And that’s where they stand out: two circular holes on the dorsal fin of the fish. As the New York Post reported, the researchers assume that these are traces of a shark attack.

Diving instructor Wang Cheng-Ru, who saw the snake-like animal for the first time in his long diving career in late June, spoke about encountering the 2.5-meter-long fish. The oarfish “must have been dying,” the US newspaper quoted him as saying. Therefore, “he swam in shallower water.”

Oarfish Oarfish are snake-like bony fish found in all tropical and temperate oceans. However, they are very rarely seen. The animals are usually found in water depths between 20 and 200 meters, but can occur down to a depth of 1,000 meters. In 2008, a diving robot was able to film an oarfish in the Gulf of Mexico for the first time. With a maximum length of 8 meters, oarfish hold the record for the longest bony fish. In 2013, a specimen measuring 5.5 meters appeared off the coast of California. (Source: fischlexikon.eu)

Oarfish: Sage from Japan sees fish as harbingers of disasters

In Japan, the giant apply Oarfish as harbingers of disasters. It is said that the animals are stranded before earthquakes or tsunamis. They are said to be intentionally carried to the surface in order to be washed ashore before the impending tremor. The mythology was reinforced in the 2011 Fukushima earthquake and tsunami, as dozens of the giant fish washed ashore in the previous two years.

According to experts, the supposed omen is a myth. “There’s no scientific evidence of a link, so I don’t think there’s anything to worry about,” said Hiroyuki Motomura, professor of ichthyology at Kagoshima University. “I believe that these fish tend to surface when their physical condition is poor and rise with the water current, which is why oarfish are so often dead when found,” he is quoted as saying New York Post. Researchers recently filmed a “monster shark” off the Bahamas – it was bigger than their submarine. (chd)

