Berkan Cakir

A hunter succeeded in filming a wolf hunting in Baden-Württemberg. The video about stalking a deer on the Feldberg shows remarkable scenes.

Feldberg – It’s only a little over a minute that the video lasts. The scenes that a hunter filmed on the Feldberg, however, are likely to be the first that a person has observed in the local wilderness for more than 150 years. The clip that ForstBW uploaded to its own YouTube channel shows a wolf hunting a deer. How BW24* reported that the Hunter filmed the unique video in the Black Forest.

It is not the first wolf to be seen in the region. Last year was a Wolf already at Freiburg discovered.