The German supplier of components for the automotive sector Schaeffler announced the signing of an agreement to secure the supply of rare earth magnets in Europe. This is the first agreement of this type, with the German company that has taken an important step to secure fundamental elements for its business related to electric car engines. The EU has long since embarked on a stronger policy to boost domestic production of rare earth magnets in order to reduce dependence on China and ensure a livelihood for the automotive industry during the transition.

Schaeffler has signed a five-year agreement with the Norwegian REEtec for the supply of rare earth oxides starting in 2024, with CEO Andreas Schick declining to provide the economic details of the agreement. “We are transforming ourselves into an electric motor supplier and we are significantly increasing our commitment in this sector”the manager said in an interview. “Therefore on the rare earth side we need competent partners, not only through the standard supply chain through China, we need a local supply chain for Europe”.

In recent months the car manufacturers who plan the increase in the production of electric vehicles following the transition programs towards sustainable mobility, they entered into contracts for the extraction of raw materials for batteries such as cobalt, lithium and nickel, but these agreements were limited in the rare earth sector. General Motors reached an agreement in December to supply rare earth magnets to the United States, but this is the first to be reported in Europe. The European Union, Britain and the United States are struggling to build national rare earth and magnet industries to move away from China, which supplies 98% of permanent magnets to Europe. Car brands and companies will then have to deal with the sustainability requirements imposed by local production, with Schick who in this case wanted to emphasize how these procedures would have involved an additional effort: “From a commercial point of view, it’s not a walk in the park, it’s a challenge, but this is our commitment to sustainability”. Schaeffler’s commitment follows on from last year’s results, with the e-mobility business generating 3.2 billion euros in orders, nearly a third of the total of the Automotive Technologies division, far exceeding the initial target for electric mobility set at € 1.5-2 billion per year.