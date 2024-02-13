Rare samples of kamikaze drones of the Ukrainian Armed Forces fell into the hands of Russian specialists

In the Zaporozhye direction, Russian military personnel received rare samples of drones of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) and new attachments for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

“Several enemy UAVs came into our possession. Some of them can be called rare specimens, these are the so-called kamikaze drones, or FPVs,” said a specialist from the anti-drone unit of the Russian Armed Forces.

According to him, a device for dropping projectiles, equipped with four slots, fell into the hands of Russian experts. Thanks to them, the drone becomes reusable and can carry four projectiles at once.

We are currently studying the tactical and technical characteristics of enemy UAVs in order to more effectively counter them counter-UAV specialist

It is clarified that samples of drones with new attachments were handed over by soldiers of the 1430th Guards Motorized Rifle Regiment.

Ukrainian Armed Forces use FPV drones due to shortage of shells

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mikhail Fedorov said that Ukrainian troops are forced to use explosive FPV drones due to a shortage of artillery shells.

Photo: Reuters

According to Fedorov, drones cannot fully replace artillery.

Drones are more accurate than artillery, but much less powerful Mikhail FedorovDeputy Prime Minister of Ukraine

According to The Wall Street Journal, for every five to six Russian shells, the Ukrainian Armed Forces respond with only one or two.

In Ukraine they wanted to produce up to a million drones per year

On January 12, Fedorov called the production of a million drones per year a realistic goal for Kyiv. According to him, in 2023, Ukrainian companies were able to produce 100 times more drones than in 2022. The minister clarified that the number of companies that produce them has reached 200.

“In 2022, only seven drone manufacturers were piloted and eligible for government contracts. This is critically low. Then we gathered and interviewed more than 80 manufacturers, discussed their problems and began working on changes,” Fedorov said.

The Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine also said that the Ukrainian Armed Forces have trained ten thousand drone operators as part of the Drone Army program. His ultimate goal was to create 60 companies of attack UAV operators.