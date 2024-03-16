“It is not possible to cure haemophilia, but thanks to technological innovations highly effective drugs are available in preventing bleeding”. This was said by Ezio Zanon, head of the Haemophilia Center of Padua, interviewed following the meeting organized for the launch of the 'Articulate – Lo sai che?' project. an initiative sponsored by FedEMo, the Federation of Haemophilia Associations, created thanks to the multinational biopharmaceutical company Sobi.