Alexion’s ‘Women in rare’ project, which was presented today in Milan during a meeting with the press, aims to shed light on the impact of rare diseases in the female population and reduce gender inequalities. It is a path – it was said during the event – to explore the impact of this specific condition on the different realities of women’s lives which will be articulated through the organization of institutional awareness-raising events, a social campaign to increase awareness of rare diseases and the drafting of a “white paper”, in collaboration with EngageMinds Hub, the Italian Federation of Rare Diseases (Uniamo), the Onda Foundation (National Observatory on Women’s and Gender Health), Altems and the scientific committee of the project ‘Women in Rare’, in which the main unmet needs will be highlighted both from the perspective of the patient and the caregiver.

The first step was taken with the ‘Progetto donna’ survey to identify, scientific literature in hand, the main challenges that women with rare pathologies have to face. The work, carried out by the EngageMinds Hub of the Catholic University of Milan, highlights that the perception of one’s own image, disease management, access to treatment, fertility, belonging to cultural minorities and the reconciliation of the role of worker with that of caregivers represent the areas of greatest difficulty in the management of rare pathologies for women.

“In fact, there is a lack of literature on the psychosocial specificities of women,” explains Guendalina Graffigna, coordinator of the survey, full professor of Psychology of consumption and health at the Catholic University campus of Piacenza and director of the EngageMinds Hub research center – Consumer, Food & Health Engagement Research Center. However, from what has been published, it is observed that “the presence of a rare disease – he continues – has a strong impact both on the life of those affected and on that of caregivers. Several studies underline however that it is greater in women, who often have to face unique and specific challenges related to their health condition”.

According to the estimates of a study conducted by Eurordis and Orphanet in 2021, based on the incidence and prevalence of each pathology, in Italy – the experts reported – people with rare diseases are a population between 2.2 and 3.5 million individuals. 70% of the pathologies have a pediatric onset; 2 out of 5 to date are children under the age of 18.

Even when it is not the patient, it is the woman who takes care of the management of a sick family member. This happens in over 70% of cases. In fact, it is the women who take charge of everything. However, the role of caregiver for children with rare pathologies can be extremely demanding and stressful, especially for mothers who assume the main role of care in a context where there is a lack of a network of services and aids. Mothers often carry a greater burden than fathers and take on more responsibilities in caring for their children. This can lead them to feel lonely and overwhelmed by these challenges. The next step of the ‘Women in rare’ project, starting from the results of the first survey, will be to investigate the impact of rare diseases on the female universe, identify the main unmet needs from both the patient’s and the caregiver’s perspective, raise awareness among public opinion on the issue and identify key actions to address these challenges together with patient associations, clinicians and the various stakeholders of the rare disease ecosystem.

“For 30 years Alexion has been engaged in the research of innovative therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. The experience gained alongside patients and their families has made us understand that treatment is not just a matter of medication. Taking charge of all aspects of the disease is the real cure. This is why we decided to give life to the Women in rare project”, concludes Anna Chiara Rossi, VP & General Manager Italy at Alexion, AstraZeneca Rare Disease.