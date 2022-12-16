Once again this year, the awards of the OMaR Prize were awarded, the annual appointment conceived ten years ago by the Rare Diseases Observatory and co-organized with numerous important partners to encourage correct communication on rare diseases and tumors. Seven winners for 2022, who with different linguistic registers, themes and means of communication, had the merit of having been able to reach a wide audience with clear and understandable, scientifically correct, accurate in researching sources and at the same time engaging messages. Also present at the awards event were several parliamentarians from the Rare Diseases Parliamentary Intergroup, created to carry on the debate and obtain the approval of a bill on the subject shared with patient associations. Among the topics most tackled by the winners is that of diagnosis, still today one of the biggest stumbling blocks for rare disease patients, who need targeted investments and treatment paths that look at the person and the quality of life, and not just the disease.