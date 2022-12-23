Of Maria Giovanna Faiella

Over 10,000 people called during the pandemic. They have often experienced an emergency within an emergency. Requests from patient associations (Uniamo) for 2023

How to find a expert diagnosis and treatment hospital center in a certain rare disease? To which ones welfare benefits do you have the right and how to access it? How do you get theexemption for rare disease? possible (and how) to have thecivil disability and the Law 104? What are thereand protection in the workplace for “fragile” workers? These are the main requests made by around 10 thousand people who in the period 2019-2021 called the Rare Diseases Freephone, 800.896949, free telephone counseling service (from Monday to Friday, 9-13) managed by the National Center for Rare Diseases of the Istituto Superiore di Sanit. A team of researchers with various technical-scientific and relational skills answered: they do not formulate clinical diagnoses but give information based on scientific literature and current legislationin addition to a custom support guiding the person towards the Diagnosis and Treatment Center of the National Network of Rare Diseases, an expert in the specific disease.

An emergency within an emergency If in almost 14 years of activity (from 2008 to 2021) the Rare Disease toll-free telephone line received over 36,600 telephone calls, answering approximately 60,000 questions, it should be emphasized that over a quarter of the contacts (almost 10,000 calls for a total of 17,440 queries) concentrated in pandemic periodwith a doubling of phone calls in 2021 (4,075) compared to 2019 (2,206). How do you explain? According to the authors of the studypeople with rare diseases have experienced aemergency in the emergency as the lack of continuity of health and social-health carealso due to thesudden interruption of therapies and controlscaused not only

sense of lossbut also worsening of clinical conditions. In two out of three cases, women turned to the service. Most of the time (56%) it is the patients who call, but often they also call family members (29%). Some patients from abroad who wish to come to Italy for specialist treatment have also contacted the service.

What patients ask The major information needs focus on search for an expert hospital centerpertaining to the National Network of Rare Diseases, who can make a diagnosis or take charge or, again, ask for information on local structures that can satisfy assistance needs, such as rehabilitation centers.

26.4% of the questions concerned the existence of a

code of ticket exemption and the procedure for obtaining it, while 17% concern the request for genetic counseling.

One in ten people called to ask about social benefits, especially about civil disability and Law 104/92. In the first year of the health emergency, there was a surge in requests in this area (23.9%), in particular with questions on benefits and protection measures in the workplace for “fragile” workers.

321 people also contacted the toll-free telephone in rare conditions without a diagnosis (3.5% of patients).

Requests for 2023 On 12 December 2021, the so-called Consolidated text on rare diseases came into force (Law n.175/2021) which dictates Provisions for the treatment of rare diseases and for the support of research and the production of orphan drugs . What is missing for the implementation of the Law? What do people with rare diseases need? What are the requests of the associations that represent them?



For 2023 – says Annalisa Scopinaro, president of WE UNITE Italian Federation of Rare Diseases – we would like to find under the tree: theto

approval of the LEA Tariff Nomenclator (Essential Levels of Assistance) which is holding still services for rare diseases, recognition of pathology and the inclusion of SMA (Spinal muscular atrophy) nthe extended newborn screening panel; the emanation of implementing decrees for Law 175 and the appointment of National Committee (ex Law 175); L’approval of the National Plan for Rare Diseases (the last one dates back to the period 2013-2016 ed) with some fdedicated funding; L’extension of screening to other pathologies c

he will shortly come to the attention of Minister of Health. And then – continues Scopinaro – the strengthening of departments for rare diseases with the introduction of “functional” financing which could also attract younger professionals, as well as thefair access to available treatments without territorial differences.

People with rare diseases often have to face, in addition to the disease, other obstacles in everyday life, from lack of health and social services, atintegration into the world of work and into society. There are also difficulties for i family members who assist them (family caregivers)

. Scopinaro underlines: We would like recognition for the role of women, both caregivers and patients, with facilitations and tax relief for employers in case of recruitmenteven part-time, e economic allowances if they have to devote themselves to the care and assistance work. They go then apply all laws that already exist

for severe disabilities and greater uniformity of assistance is needed throughout the national territory, with theintroduction of LEPS (Essential levels of social benefits). And then – continues the president of Uniamo – we hope for better recognition of the disability c

on the revision of the INPS Tables; routes dedicated within the school; a training specific on rare diseases for all health professionals, but also for teachers, educators, auxiliaries. In general, we would like aAttention particular to people with rare diseases in all laws issued concludes Scopinaro.