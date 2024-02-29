On the occasion of World Rare Disease Day which is celebrated on 29 February, Ucb Pharma has decided to support the 'ColorUp4RARE' initiative created by Eurordis – Rare Diseases Europe, a European association that established this anniversary in 2008, with the aim of raise awareness and give greater visibility to all people affected by rare diseases and their families. Now in its second edition – explains a note – ColorUp4RARE, active until March 3, is a creative campaign which, through the website www.colopUp4RARE.com/it/, invites the public to color a digital herd of zebras, symbol of rare diseases , and to share their colors, among the 5 proposed, in support of patients.

There are approximately 400 million people worldwide who suffer from one of the approximately 7 thousand known rare diseases (new ones are discovered every year). According to the Orphanet Italia network, in our country there are around 2 million rare disease patients, of which 70% are pediatric patients. On average, it takes 4.8 years to wait to receive a correct diagnosis, only to discover that in 90% of cases there is no approved treatment. Behind these numbers there are very different and almost always equally serious individual stories. For this reason, the ColorUp4RARE campaign aims to strengthen awareness in the medical-scientific community, in the world of institutions and in public opinion, of the need to improve the conditions for research and development of new diagnostic and therapeutic options, to optimize the assistance of these patients. In addition to Ucb Pharma, Alexion, Chiesi, Janssen-Cilag, Novartis, Takeda and Ravensburger also support the campaign.

Ucb Pharma is able to offer therapeutic solutions to people living with some rare diseases, in the neurological and immunological fields, for which current therapeutic options are not able to meet the needs of patients and their families. These are Dravet and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (rare forms of epilepsy), myasthenia gravis (autoimmune disease), narcolepsy (neurological pathology). Registrative clinical trials are also underway for a molecule in the context of another rare disease, epileptic encephalopathy due to Cdkl5 deficiency. The company is also investing its efforts in the development of a treatment against an ultra-rare mitochondrial disease, TK2 (thymidine kinase 2) deficiency.

“As supporters of the ColorUp4RARE campaign – states Federico Chinni, CEO of Ucb Pharma Italia – we invite everyone to color the digital zebras, to shine the spotlight on people affected by rare diseases and bring them out of the cone of shadow in which they are sometimes confined. awareness that many of these pathologies are often 'orphan', of limited interest for researchers and doctors, and therefore without an adequate therapy, pushed us to undertake this path which involves research programs oriented towards the personalization of therapies, through the identification of genetic characteristics of patients, to respond to their specific needs”.

“We are aware – concludes Chinni – that assistance to people affected by rare diseases must be improved, as well as their quality of life. This is why UCB works closely with all the players in the health system, in order to create collaborations and partnerships with communities of experts, associations of doctors and patients, and find solutions suited to their needs”.