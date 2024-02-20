“It is not true that there is no cure for ALS, we just need to discover it”, stated Paolo Annunziato. Today the former director of the Cnr, president of the Italian Aerospace Research Center (Cira) in the years in which he lived with the disease, would have turned 63 if he had not lost the battle against Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. For the occasion, the leaders of the most important bodies with which Annunziato has collaborated gathered in an extraordinary event which took place yesterday in Capua, at Cira. A tribute to his extraordinary personality – they remember – and to his ability, as a man of science that he was, to connect people and knowledge, with a single objective: not to commemorate, but to lay the foundations for a better future.

The initiative was promoted by Cira in collaboration with Confindustria, the National Research Council, the Mai Foundation, the Ministry of University and Research and the Italian Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Association (Aisla). For the national association that represents the over 6 thousand families living with ALS in our country, Annunziato immediately became a point of reference, promoting the creation of the first national Biobank on ALS, of which he has been director since 2019.

“Technological research is crucial to tackling ALS – said Fulvia Massimelli, national president of Aisla – offering opportunities for communication, interaction and the ability to preserve spaces of autonomy. Scientific innovation, even more so, requires a multidisciplinary approach and commitment collective to respond to the needs of patients suffering from neurological diseases. It is important to raise awareness among political decision-makers of the importance of providing access to technologies and ensuring adequate support for people with disabilities. The joint commitment of institutions, companies and associations is essential to improve the quality of life of ALS patients and their families”.

The event – we read in a note – officially opened the celebrations for the 40th anniversary of the Italian Aerospace Research Centre, announced by President Antonio Blandini who recalled Annunziato's appeal, underlining the importance of overcoming physical and work towards a more inclusive future. The day was introduced by the Minister for Disabilities, Alessandra Locatelli, who highlighted the urgency of establishing a culture of change to ensure opportunities and a quality life for all. Valeria Fascione, Councilor for Research, Innovation and Startups of the Campania Region, reiterated the importance of science and research in generating a significant impact, underlining how society is getting ever closer to the needs of the community. Emilio Campania, director of the Department of Engineering, ICT and Technologies for Energy and Transport of the Cnr, highlighted the importance of developing advanced technological solutions, such as artificial intelligence, to meet people's needs.

“Investing in research on ALS – remarked Mauro Annunziato, former director of the Smart Energy division of Enea and brother of Paolo Annunziato – is not only an issue linked to economic resources, but above all concerns sensitivity and love towards new projects and new ideas The disease leads to a point in which the quality of life is put to the test. For this reason, every smallest discovery in the technological field concretely gives years of life worth living.”

Paolo Annunziato was an example of the synergies between science, innovation and technological production, fundamental for social progress, as highlighted by Luigi Nicolais, president of Materias. Nicolais called on researchers to “transfer their know-how rather than focusing only on patents, thus promoting a new cultural approach to research”. “When we find ourselves faced with battles against diseases such as ALS, the temptation to give up is strong – observed Mario Sabatelli, clinical director of Nemo Rome, adult area and president of the Aisla medical-scientific commission – However, if we manage to overcome the feeling common of resignation and resistance, we can have the courage to look to the stars, as Stephen Hawking urged us to do as a man of science and as Paul was able to grasp, putting himself at the service to promote knowledge of the disease and promote quality of life”.

“Paolo's message has turned our community upside down. His was a vision of hope, founded on trust in research – were the words of Alberto Fontana, president of the Nemo Clinical Centers – As a man of science who has experienced the disease, Paolo knew that the journey to undertake for all of us is to look at the reality we already know with new eyes, to try together to find new solutions and answers. A look capable of supporting niche research, linked to the needs of a minority and little attractive from an economic point of view, but a far-sighted challenge if we consider these complexities and fragilities as the paradigm through which to read society itself with new eyes”.

This was also confirmed by the president of the Mai Foundation, Diana Bracco, who underlined the urgency of investments in research and the challenge linked to technological accessibility and the use of artificial intelligence – reports the note – urging more intense collaboration between public and private bodies. Margherita Interlandi, professor of Administrative Law at the Federico II University of Naples, spoke about the importance of comparison and interdisciplinary collaboration to promote economic development in favor of social justice, specifically mentioning the need to invest in rehabilitation and doctorates for professionals on disability.

The morning debate, led by Nicoletta Amodio, head of Industry and Innovation at Confindustria, ended with a fundamental question: “What can we do together?”. “The answer is simple, but critically important: we must all learn from needs.” Through this statement, Amodio invited those present to listen carefully to the needs of patients and to engage in participatory discussions, thus following Paolo Annunziato's vision. “You have to make good decisions here.” This is the appeal of Paolo Annunziato's mother when, moved, she removed the veil that hid the plaque naming the Cira classroom after her son.