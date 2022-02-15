The second edition of the social talk ‘TheRAREside – Stories on the edge of rarity’, created by the Observatory for rare diseases (Omar) in view of the world day of rare diseases, which is celebrated on 28 February. Omar’s campaign, which has the patronage of Ferpi, the Italian Public Relations Federation and the Rare Diseases Alliance (over 250 patient associations), is enriched by three important partners: the Bambino Gesù pediatric hospital in Rome, the Italian Union for the fight against dystrophy muscle (Uildm) and ‘Uno Sguardo Raro -Rare Disease International Film Festival’. The campaign is divided into 6 episodes, each of which, with the exception of today’s one, will contain two stories and will be broadcast live on the portal and on Omar’s Fb channel starting at 6pm. The appointment will be repeated every Tuesday and Thursday until to March 3.

The 11 protagonists are touched upon as different and unique themes: from the story of the personal life path to the professional one, from social issues – such as the ability perpetrated also against the female gender – to the ‘intelligent’ use of social networks media, from passions to editorial publications born from the experiences of mothers who suddenly find themselves in the role of caregiver.

The words that characterize this edition of #TheRAREside are awareness and rewording, awareness raising and language reformulation. The campaign is designed, in fact, to act as a megaphone to the voice, desires and ideas of those who experience rarity, using a language that breaks down the wall that divides ‘us’ and ‘them’ and thus succeeding in narrating the concept of diversity and uniqueness without hiding or exasperating. In this way the focus shifts ‘from the patient’ to the ‘person’. “We are subjects with different skills and a common idea: it is not enough to ‘be there’ but to ‘be useful’ and that is to bring positive changes, starting from listening to the requests that come from people and their associations”, he explained during the presentation. Ilaria Ciancaleoni Bartoli, director of Omar.

“The slogan ‘the patient at the center’ has had its day – underlined Ciancaleoni Bartoli – it is time to look up from the sick condition, from the disease, and create a new imaginary that includes the daily, relational, working, family dimension. To do this, it is also important to do ‘rewording’, that is to reinvent languages, which also means rewriting the imaginary: because the words we use are children of the idea we have of things and in turn transmit it to others. The idea of ​​things, then, is translated into deeds and facts, this is how misleading ideas can then force people with rare diseases into narrow horizons. This does not mean that it is no longer fundamental to provide information on pathologies and therapeutic paths, something absolutely important and that we will continue to do, but it is also time to talk about people, and make them talk ”.

The protagonist of the first episode is Mariangela Tarì, Sofia’s mother, a girl with a diagnosis of Rett’s syndrome – a rare, progressive disease, for which today there is no therapeutic solution – and of Bruno, who has gone from being a Loving ‘sibling’ to a child with disabilities due to a brain tumor, a medulloblastoma. Mariangela told their story, of their family, in a book, “The precipice of love”, published by Mondadori.

A story told in a personal key, but in which many other parents who find themselves in the role of caregiver can also identify themselves. It is also for them, for the caregivers, that Mariangela Tarì has decided to put her story in this book, for ‘the Avengers of normality’: people – mothers, fathers and siblings – who still remain too much in the shadows and who deserve , on the other hand, to be supported both by the law and by the community’s gaze. And for her precious testimony of the daily difficulties linked to her condition as a family caregiver, the President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella, last November conferred on her the appointment of Knight of the Order of Merit of the Italian Republic.

In #TheRAREside an episode will be dedicated to the stories and themes chosen by the Italian Union for the fight against muscular dystrophy. Among the themes chosen, that of women with disabilities who often suffer double discrimination due to their gender and their condition. “Reflection on women’s issues has always been fundamental for our association – said Marco Rasconi, president of Uildm – for this reason the Uildm women’s group was born in 1998. Our aim is to obtain equal opportunities for women with disabilities, first of all through a greater awareness of their bodies, of themselves and of their rights. Today, among the objectives, there is also that of promoting the culture of diversity to broaden the boundaries of inclusiveness. The women’s group is and has always been very active: various documents have been produced that address issues such as sexuality, pregnancy and motherhood, work, relationships, passions, sports, violence and communication ”.

Finally, two special episodes will be dedicated to the Rare Diseases Alliance and will have as protagonists four people identified among the 250 member associations, a small representation, but testimony of a relationship of listening and constant dialogue with this reality.

The campaign was carried out with the non-conditioning contribution of Alexion-AstraZeneca Rare Disease, Alfasigma, Amicus Therapeutics, Argenx, Chiesi Global Rare DiseasesItalia, Intercept, Kyowa Kirin, Novartis, PTC Therapeutics, Roche, Ucb and Vitaflo.