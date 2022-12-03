He continues his journey in Italy, and arrives today in Rome, “Craving for taste on the road”, project for promote the taste of good food despite dysphagia – i.e. the difficulty in swallowing solid and liquid foods that can affect people living with neuromuscular diseasessuch as spinal muscular atrophy (Sma). Today the Bambino Gesù and Biogen will involve the community of people who live with the pathology and their families in a meeting dedicated to them, with the participation of Sma and nutrition experts from the pediatric hospital and chef Roberto Dormicchi, who will propose the ” Potato and leek gnocchi with cream of Urbino casciotta and salmon”, a simple recipe, but with a gourmet touch, suitable for the needs and particular needs of those who live with this problem.

The basic idea that inspired Biogen to deal with the theme of nutrition for people with dysphagia – a note details – stems precisely from the fact that food is much more than a simple source of sustenance for our body: it is also an expression of friendship, love and, often, a fundamental moment of sharing that strengthens emotional and social relationships, capable of creating emotions and bringing back distant memories. But the topic of nutrition is also particularly dear to all health and care professionals: in fact, inadequate diet management can have – in those living with a neuromuscular disease – even serious repercussions on the quality of life and, by extension, on the entire family nucleus, both from a physical, relational and emotional point of view.

“Smania di gusto” is therefore designed not only to send the message that it is possible to continue to enjoy the pleasure of taste, but also to offer practical answers. The initiative is, in fact, part of the broader Soft project Food: the pleasure of eating just a click away A series of video-tutorials and video-recipes available on https://www.togetherinsma.com/