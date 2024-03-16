“In this way young people can understand when the disease is causing damage and when the joints are in good shape”. With these words Andrea Stefan, president of the association of children and young people with haemophilia and other coagulopathies – Abgec Padova, responded to Adnkronos following the meeting 'Let's articulate – Do you know what?' an initiative sponsored by FedEMo, the Federation of Haemophilia Associations, created thanks to the multinational biopharmaceutical company Sobi.