‘Slafood’ was presented today at the Congusto Gourmet Institute in Milan. More than 30 chefs responded enthusiastically to the invitation, including Carlo Cracco and Roberto Valbuzzi. In the wake of the fortnightly clinical experience of the Nemo Centers – reads a joint note – this new challenge aims to increasingly improve the quality of life of those living with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), a neurodegenerative disease that affects motor neurons, nerves of the brain and spinal cord that allow voluntary muscle movements.

The idea of ​​creating the association came from Davide Rafanelli, president of ‘Slafood’, an entrepreneur who has spent the last ten years in the food sector and social inclusion projects. After being diagnosed with ALS, he chose to put his skills at the service of supporting treatment projects aimed at preserving and safeguarding the value of being at the table and quality of life, beyond the disease. Dysphagia imposes enormous difficulties in swallowing and managing food and liquids in the mouth and very often also affects those who are forced to live with a neuromuscular disease. Those who suffer from it often have to deal with dishes that do not pay attention to everyone’s right to continue to enjoy the pleasure of taste and to share the value of being at the table.

“I am convinced that cooking is first of all an act of attention towards the other and, attention, is basically an act of love – says chef Roberto Carcangiu, president of Apci Chef, and vice president of Slafood and Rafanelli’s friend – that’s why I immediately answered my friend Davide’s call. When research and talent in the kitchen are put at the service of others, they can only make our professionalism and passion for our work best expressed”. It all started on 21 June 2022, the date on which it is celebrated throughout the world SlaGlobal Day, the World ALS Day. “We wanted this date symbolically – explains Rafanelli – because the summer solstice brings with it a profound feeling of rebirth and, above all, of hope in a turning point for the search for causes, treatments and effective cures to defeat this pathology”.

Beneficiaries of the support projects promoted by Slafood – continues the note – are the Nemo Clinical Centers (Neuromuscular Omnicenter), the national network specialized in the treatment and research on ALS and neuromuscular diseases. Based on a multidisciplinary treatment approach, their mission is to improve the quality of life. The consolidated partnership with the multi-starred chef Mauro Uliassi is concrete proof of this. “The Nemo Centers take charge of the whole family who experiences illness – underlines Stefano Regondi, general manager of the Nemo Clinical Centers – by providing answers to needs, finding solutions to overcome difficulties and to concretely improve the quality of life of each of its components And in this process, the issue of taking charge of nutrition is a priority, with the presence of a dedicated team, able to provide the right tools to address the typical problems of our pathologies, such as dysphagia, difficulty in chewing and weight control.

‘Slafood’ – continues the note – will promote dinner events and specific projects involving chefs, cooks, master pizza chefs and companies in the food sector to raise funds to support nutritional management. Particular attention will be given to the enhancement of dishes prepared with modified textures, thanks to the scientific supervision of the Nemo Centers team to allow those with dysphagia problems to be able to taste them in safety and to raise awareness of the importance of this issue. Clinicians and researchers will be at your side in every initiative, also updating on what research is doing and what is still to be done.

Emotion and desire to support ‘Slafood’ in the next events was expressed by the chefs present in the room: Elio Sironi, Felix Lo Basso, Gabriele Gorlato, Fabio Zanetello, Roberto Valbuzzi, Francesco Falanga, Stefano Callegaro, Sergio Mei, Andrea Bevilacqua, Domenico Della Salandra, Christian Benvenuto, Marco Pedron. Soon – concludes the note – the program of the first initiatives will be announced, each with its specificities and its starred dishes but, for all, the same message: the talent that becomes a gift to continue to savor the value of life.