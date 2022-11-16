“Strategic for tomorrow’s healthcare” is “the development of precision medicine and rare diseases, from a double point of view. On the one hand as a priority in terms of requests for assistance, to which the best possible response must be guaranteed, on the other as a privileged laboratory for the omics sciences”. Thus the Minister of Health Orazio Schillaci in a video message today at the digital conference organized by Omar (Observatory for rare diseases), Bambino Gesù pediatric hospital and Orphanet Italia, with the patronage of the Italian Society of Bioinformatics (Bits), the Hopen Onlus Foundation, Sibioc (Italian Society of Clinical Biochemistry and Molecular Biology clinical – laboratory medicine) and with the unconditional contribution of JuliaOmix* of GenomeUp, Roche Diagnostics and Thermo Fisher Scientific.

“It is enough to pronounce the terms genomics or gene sequencing – continues Schillaci – to remember what the great added value of research is, and its application to clinical practice, on the diagnostic development and targeted treatment of pathologies, especially when in the presence of rare diseases. Since these diseases are mostly of genetic origin (about 80%) the techniques based on genomics are essential in the diagnostic process and allow more specific diagnoses in a shorter time”, underlines the minister in the video at the event “Towards a national plan for precision medicine: rare diseases laboratory of omics sciences’.

“These are topics of absolute importance – Schillaci reiterates – and on which my attention has always been concentrated due to my long experience in scientific activity and which remain central today in my capacity as Minister of Health. The commitment that I have undertaken, and to which I intend to devote myself with every possible effort, is to protect the health of every citizen and to ensure the best care of all patients, with particular attention to the most fragile, such as patients with from rare diseases”.

Analyze the human genome to identify the causes and mechanisms of a disease and to identify the most effective therapy today it is possible not only in rare genetic diseases but also in many types of cancer. This is allowed by the omics sciences, a relatively new approach to science that includes different types of genome analysis. Finally there are the conditions to move into clinical practice and thus make a huge leap forward for the country in diagnostic capacity and precision therapies.

“Rare diseases are and must remain a priority”, remarks the minister who recalls “the approval of the Consolidated Law (Law 175 of 2021)” which “represented an important step forward”. Furthermore, “in implementation of article 9, the drafting work of the National Rare Disease Plan (2224 Pnrr) was completed, which also addresses the issue of genomics based on new generation techniques with reference to sequencing both for diagnostic purposes and for research purpose”.

On the role of institutions for the research promotion, Schillaci points out that “we must continue to work so that those who suffer from a rare disease can look to tomorrow with greater confidence. This means continuing with a strong commitment to support research, pharmaceuticals, in particular the production of orphan drugs and the innovation of our health system. Research in Italy has been underfunded for too long – remarked the minister -. A new season begins today.”

In the last 20 years, genetic research has experienced a technological revolution which has reduced the costs by over 200 thousand times, going from about 100 million to 500 euros, and the times of genomic analyses, allowing their use on a large scale, while clinical practice and several studies have shown it to be cost-effective.

“Never before has the need for a very close relationship between research, clinical practice and health protection been clearer than in this moment – underlines Schillaci – and the need to support this dialogue with adequate investments. Proof of the commitment in this direction are the funding for a total of 300 million euros that the Ministry of Health has recently made available to research with 2 calls just published, in particular – he recalls – within the Pnrr 262 million are been tendered for biomedical research projects with a special chapter for rare diseases. These are important resources that will certainly be used in the best way to achieve the objectives, but much can still be done”.