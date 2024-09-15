“We have broken a wall that seemed invincible. ALS can be cured. If we have done it for some, we can do it for many and research must proceed quickly, because this is a battle that must be won and quickly.” This was stated by Mario Sabatelli, clinical director of the Nemo-Gemelli Clinical Center in Rome and president of the Aisla Medical Scientific Commission, when Palazzo Chigi was lit up in green on the occasion of National ALS Day, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, which is celebrated on September 14 and 15, an event organized and promoted by the Italian Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Association (Aisla), with the high patronage of the President of the Republic and the sponsorship of the Ministry of Labor and Social Policies and Anci, the Association of Italian Municipalities.