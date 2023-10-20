“The introduction of the drugs that have been adopted for alopecia areata is important, as it will change the process both from the point of view of remission of the disease and of the therapeutic strategy”. This was said by Alfredo Rossi, associate professor at the Dermatology Clinic at the Umberto I Polyclinic at La Sapienza University of Rome, on the occasion of the presentation of the National Alopecia Areata Day, a rare disease that affects around 118 thousand people in Italy. Alopecia Areata Day this year will be held on October 27th. 26 Italian hospitals are participating in the initiative where dermatologists and psychologists will carry out free screening and visits to patients. The meeting was promoted and coordinated by Aipaf, the Italian association of alopecia patients and friends in collaboration with Fb&Associati.