“Our commitment to research has made it possible to make 5 molecules available to rare patients in Italy, with 7 indications. These are drugs that have an impact on various pathologies and therapeutic areas, from rare hematological diseases to nephrological ones and neurological disorders, up to metabolic disorders. The latest arrival is selumetinib, a new therapy for neurofibromatosis type 1”. This was said by Anna Chiara Rossi, Vice President & General Manager Italy of Alexion – AstraZeneca Rare Disease, today in Milan during a meeting with the press organized by Alexion AstraZeneca Rare Disease on the occasion of the approval for the reimbursement, by Aifa, of selumetinib .

“At the same time – he added – another 15 clinical studies are underway involving more than 130 centers in Italy. In over thirty years of work we have managed to make therapies available to the scientific community and patients that have positively transformed the natural history of the pathologies for which they are used. Our mission is in fact to transform the lives of people affected by a rare disease and that of their families. We therefore hope to be able to bring further solutions to Italian patients”.

“We try to help and support patients in two ways – underlined Rossi – First of all we work to make a series of transformative drugs available to patients, which can have a positive impact on survival and progression of disability. At the same time, since we believe that the drug is not the only necessity for a patient affected by a rare disease, we also work in collaboration with the entire ecosystem that orbits around the world of rare diseases, such as patient associations, the scientific community and institutions, to identify solutions that can help patients and their families in their daily journey.”