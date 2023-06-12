Returning the role of the family caregiver, often played by women, to the center of political and institutional attention, is the objective of the ‘Rare-D’ conference which took place today at the Ministry of Health. The initiative, promoted by Uniamo – the Italian Federation of Rare Diseases, saw the participation of Ladies First and the patronage of the Italian Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Association (Aisla) of the Higher Institute of Health. According to statistics – explains a note – caregivers are predominantly women (74%), of which 31% are under the age of 45, 38% fall within the age range between 46 and 60, 18% are aged between 61 and 70, while 13% are over 70. But in Italy – it was recalled at the event – there is still no organic law on family caregivers, despite the fact that it has been under discussion for years.

“ALS is often referred to as the disease of the family, not just the affected person, as it requires a total commitment that leaves little room for anything else. – says Paola Rizzitano, president of Aisla Lazio -. The care work carried out by the family caregiver is not only an extraordinary act of love, but it is essential, onerous, requires health skills and resources. Aisla has been committed for years to the cultural, social, legal and social security recognition of ‘care work’. Even today – he continues – the family caregiver is taken for granted. It is essential to value, legitimize and adequately protect this figure, who plays a decisive role in the home care process. A civil and evolved society should recognize the rights, choices and opportunities of this figure, fundamental to our community”.

Choosing to become a caregiver often requires work, personal and health care sacrifices, for this reason the discussion table tried to identify adequate tools, sometimes already existing, to reconcile caregiving activity with work and leisure , starting from the analysis of the female figure in rare diseases and in the world of all disabilities. Choices of this kind – he recalled during the event – should be taken autonomously and consciously and not imposed by the lack of support from institutions in the social and health sector.

In Italy there is still no organic law on family caregivers, although it has been under discussion for years. Since 2015, Aisla has supported and promoted the initiative also through the ‘Manifesto for family caregivers – Towards cultural, social and legal recognition’. In the year in which the 40 years of associative life are celebrated, Aisla, in the month of June, dedicated to the theme of awareness of ALS, brings attention to the ‘Charter of rights of people with ALS’, promoted by the International Alliance Of Als/Mnd Associations. From this point of view, the concrete request of the association on the recognition of care work and the protection and rights of family caregivers was addressed to the institutional table.

“It is now clear to everyone – underlines the honorable Lisa Noja, councilor of the Lombardy Region and deputy in the XVIII legislature – the need for a national law for the recognition and protection of the role of family caregivers. The example of regional regulations, such as in force since 2022, represent good foundations on which, however, it is appropriate to intervene in Parliament, with a view to harmonizing with the recent legislative interventions on non-self-sufficiency and the delegation of disability. In fact, – he continues – discrimination between caregivers would not be tolerable depending on the region of residence. In the last legislature we had gone a long way in identifying a widely shared text, which still required in-depth work, but we had resolved the main issues. I hope – Noja hopes – that this path will be resumed at the sooner, with the same bipartisan spirit that had animated us and was bearing excellent results”.

Aisla thanks Zambon Italia, a long-time partner of the association and one of the promoters of the Conference, for the precious moment of awareness for the entire ALS community, concludes the note.